Sunday’s storm claims fourth victim

A fourth person is reported dead as a result of the severe storm that hit the Czech Republic on Sunday. The latest victim was an eighty-year-old man who had gone mushroom hunting in the forest. Three other people were killed in different parts of the country by falling trees.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were still without power on Tuesday as maintenance crews struggled to fix damaged power lines. Persistent rain in some areas have made it difficult to use heavy technology.

The Karlovy Vary region has placed a number of forests and wooded areas off limits to the public for fear of more accidents. Clean-up work continues around the country and the damages are expected to reach billions of crowns.