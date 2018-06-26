The annual Summer Shakespeare festival gets underway at Prague Castle on Tuesday evening, with a performance of All’s Well That Ends Well directed by Jan Antonín Pitínský.

This year’s edition of the festival will present eleven plays, including Hamlet, the Merry Wives of Windsor or Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Jiří Menzel.

The open-air theatre event, which runs until the beginning of September, was established in Prague in 1990 and has since spread to other cities, including Brno, Ostrava and Bratislava.