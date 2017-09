The Czech Republic saw one of the warmest summers since records began back in 1775, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute reported on its website on Thursday. The oldest Czech meteorological station at Prague’s Klementinum recorded an average temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, which places this summer on the 6th spot in a total of 243 measurements. The summer of 2003 remains the hottest in history, with an average temperature reaching 22.4 degrees Celsius.