Šumava park authorities mull ban

Park authorities in the Šumava National Park are to decide on whether bans on public access to parts of the park should be introduced following heavy storms over the weekend which felled hundreds of trees.
The problem is at its worst in the southern section of the park where are many paths and cycle routes. Authorities have already warned the public to stay out of forest because of the danger of more trees falling. The tidy up operation is expected to take weeks.
