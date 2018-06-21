Sudeten German leader Posselt criticises Czech “attacks” on Merkel

Sudeten German leader Bernd Posselt has criticised what he called “attacks” by Czech politicians on Chancellor Angela Merkel. The German head of government said on Wednesday that there had been no moral or political justification for the post-war expulsion of Germans from Central and Eastern European countries.

Responding, the Czech president, Miloš Zeman, said he deeply disagreed with her words, while the country’s prime minister, Andrej Babiš, said her statement was unacceptable.

Mr. Posselt said that elements in the Czech establishment were sliding toward the communist past, adding that the expulsions constituted a human rights violation.