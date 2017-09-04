Study suggests most parties behind teacher wage increase

All political parties with a realistic chance according to polls of clinching mandates in the lower house in the upcoming election in October have promised pay raises for teachers, according to a new study conducted by the IDEA think-tank of the Economics Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Suggested increases range from 18 to as much as 52 percent, the author of the study, economist Daniel Münich, confirmed. The commitment to improving pay for Czech teachers is broader than in the past, he said, but none of the parties, he made clear, discussed where the additional would come from. The study addressed not only wage increases but also six other questions pertaining to the teaching profession.