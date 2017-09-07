Study: Prague residents can expect to live longer

Residents of Prague have greater projected longevity than people living in other parts of the Czech Republic, with women in the capital expected to live to 82.7 years and men to 78 years on average. The figures are projected for babies born in 2015 and 2016 and come from official government data quoted by Czech Television. Babies born in the Ústí nad Labem region have the lowest life expectancy, with women projected to live to 79.5 years on average and men 74 years.

While Prague enjoys high employment and a relatively high level of social services, Ústí nad Labem suffers from poor air quality and relatively high numbers of people with low living standards.