A growing number of Czechs are buying real estate abroad, the Czech News Agency reported on Sunday, citing a study by the real estate company Rellox. Czech clients are buying property mostly in Austria (47 percent), Croatia (20 percent), Italy and Spain. According to the study, they usually invest in studios, but they also buy houses and villas. Most clients, around 65 percent, use their foreign property as a holiday home and rent it out during their absence. Last year, Rellox recorded an 11-percent increase in foreign property investments compared to the previous year.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Czech political parties clash over who should exploit lithium reserves
“Very safe” Prague draws thousands from Eastern states to annual Pride festival, says organiser