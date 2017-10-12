Study fuels Central European campaign against dual quality foodstuffs

A comparison of 21 food products sold in five countries, including the Czech Republic, has showed differences in most of them.

The examination of the contents of food sold in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary was carried out by a Prague university with the results released on Thursday. It found only seven of the productions were totally the same. There were small variations for three products. And for 11 products the variations were considerable. In most cases, the quality of food offered in Germany was superior. The latest results are likely to bolster the campaign by Czech and other Central European countries against dual quality foodstuffs being sold in the same packaging across the European Union.