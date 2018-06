Barbora Strýcová has been knocked out in the third round of tennis’s French Open. The 32-year-old, who has only reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament once in her career, lost 4-6 3-6 to Yulia Putintseva of Russia on Sunday afternoon.

Strýcová’s exit means that no Czech players remain in the French Open in Paris as it enters its second week.