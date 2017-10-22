Stropnický quits as Greens leader after poor election result

Matěj Stropnický has resigned as leader of the Green Party after the party’s poor showing in the general elections. The Greens received only 1.5 percent of the vote. Another former party leader, Jana Drápalová, called for current deputy chairman Michal Berg to stand for the grouping’s top post at a congress in January.
The Greens were present in the lower house between 2006 and 2010 but have failed to get back in since. Matěj Stropnický is the son of the ANO politician Martin Stropnický.
