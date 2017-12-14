Strong winds batter Czech Republic

Daniela Lazarová
14-12-2017
Strong winds battered the Czech Republic on Thursday complicating traffic in many parts of the country. Traffic police reported a heightened number of accidents due to adverse weather conditions and the D8 highway leading from Prague through central and north Bohemia to the German border was closed after a strong gust of wind overturned a truck on the road. Drivers have been warned to exercise caution.

