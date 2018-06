The street art festival Praha Žije Hudbou, which starts on Friday will offer over 500 performances and 200 artists at more than 50 locations in Prague over the next two days.

The busking festival, which is in its third year includes music, dance, new circus, and theatre by artists and theatre ensembles such as Cirk La Putyka, Spitfire Company, VerTeDance & Beata Hlavenková, the British duo Heymoonshaker and Lewis Floyd Henry, among others.