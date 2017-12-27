Stramaccioni concedes mistakes in first season as Sparta manager

Sparta Prague’s Italian coach Andrea Stramaccioni says he made a number of mistakes in the early part of his first season in Czech football. Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the former boss of Inter Milan said it had been a challenge coming to the Czech league as the only foreign manager.

Stramaccioni said, however, that he was glad to have received a recent vote of confidence from Sparta’s owner Daniel Křetínský. He said he had acquired valuable experience and could still turn the club’s season around.

Sparta have the most league titles in Czech soccer history but currently lie in fifth in the table.