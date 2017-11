Czech director Jiří Strach has begun filming a third seven-part instalment of the crime series Labyrinth, following investigator Reims, played by Jiří Langmajer. The show’s creative producer, Jiřina Budíková, told journalists that Czech TV was hoping the new episodes would be the strongest of the series.

Shooting began on location in Tišnov and will continue in Brno, Adamov, Deblín, Hardegg in Austria, and forest areas near Lipnice nad Sazavou in the Czech-Moravian highlands.