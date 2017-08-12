Clean up work is underway in the village of Bohuslavice in north-east Bohemia where a gale-force wind damaged roofs on some eighty houses on Friday afternoon. No injuries have been reported. Firemen in the Hradec Králové region on Friday responded to over 200 emergency calls, clearing fallen trees from roads and rail tracks. Several villages in the north and eastern part of the country suffered power blackouts as a result of the heav storms.