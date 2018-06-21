Stork’s Nest grant money to be returned

The company Imoba, which is part of the Agrofert conglomerate, has agreed to voluntarily return an EU subsidy of CZK 50 million that was issued for the Stork’s Nest complex near Prague. Imoba has drafted an agreement on repaying the money that includes a clause stating that the move does not represent an admission that grant regulations were breached.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš of ANO, the founder of Agrofert, denies criminal charges that he wrongly acquired EU funding in connection with Stork’s Nest. The matter has had an impact on Czech politics, with some parties refusing to enter government with a grouping whose leader is facing court on a criminal matter.