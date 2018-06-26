Stopping using caged hens in egg production would cost billions, says industry leader

Ceasing using caged hens in egg production in the CZech Republic would cost up to CZK 6 billion, the chairwoman of the national association of poultry breeders, Gabriela Dlouhá, told the Czech News Agency on Tuesday.

She said that many poultry farms were built in the 1960s and would require major investment to allow breeders to stop keeping hens in cages.

Following a recent Czech Television report on conditions at poultry farms a number of major retailers have said they will phase out eggs produced by caged hens by the 2025.