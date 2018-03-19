State prosecutor’s office stops preliminary proceedings against Kurdish leader

The state prosecutor’s office has stopped preliminary proceedings concerning the extradition of Kurdish politician Salah Muslim – detained in Prague in February on an international arrest warrant, before his was released within days by a Prague court.

Ankara had sought his extradition, charging he was a terrorist; Kurds see the former PYD leader as a hero.

His lawyer, Mirsolav Krutina, said the decision freed Salah Muslim to leave the EU where he agreed to remain until the decision. He said the decision meant that the case was now at an end.