State prosecutor Aleš Kopal is seeking unconditional sentences of between three and six years in prison for 10 people standing trial in the case of a collapsed bridge in Studénka in the district of Nový Jíčín in 2008, which was struck by a passenger train.

Eight people died in the accident, dozens of others were injured and damage amounted to around 180 million crowns. Those charged in the case include civil engineers from the firm contracted with the renovation of the bridge.