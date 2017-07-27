The STAN movement of independents and mayors announced Thursday that former mayor of Simily and member of parliament Jan Farský will lead the party in the national campaign for elections to the lower house of parliament in October. Party chairman Petr Gazdik said he wanted to focus on reorganisation within the party and hoped to lead the party’s ticket in the Zlín region. Party leaders said they were targeting an election score of 7 percent. STAN decided this week they would go it alone in the upcoming elections by rejecting an offer from the Christian Democrats to run on their ticket.