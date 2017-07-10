Czech javelin thrower Barbora Špotáková won the Diamond League in London on Sunday reasserted her supremacy over Croatian Sara Kolak snatching victory in the final round with a 68.26m throw. Not only was that her best throw of the year, it was her best throw since winning the Olympic title in the same stadium five years ago. Since then Sara Kolak seriously challenged her position, not only taking her Olympic title in Rio last summer but beating the Czech world record holder and two-time Olympic champion at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Lausanne three days ago.