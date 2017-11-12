Špotáková named Czech Athlete of the Year

Women’s javelin thrower Barbora Špotáková has been named Czech “Athlete of the Year” for the ninth time in her career. Javelin thrower Jakub Vadlejch came second in the survey, followed by his colleague Petr Frydrych. The title coach of the year went to the javelin legend Jan Železný.

Špotáková won a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships in London this year, ten years after her first gold at the very same tournament. The prestigious survey pools votes from organisers, sport specialists and journalists.