Špotáková, 36, eyes next Olympics in three years’ time

The fresh world javelin champion Barbora Špotáková says the next Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 are a major motivation for her to continue her career at the age of 36. The Czech athlete, who triumphed at the Beijing and London Olympics, said on Friday that she was also looking forward to the Continental Cup in Ostrava next year.

At an end-of-season meeting with journalists on Friday Špotáková said she had planned to bring all 10 or her major international trophies but had lost the key to the cabinet in which they were stored.