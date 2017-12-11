Speed skater Sáblíková takes silver in 3,000 World Cup event

Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková finished second in the 3,000 metres event at Salt Lake City in the United States.
The three-times Olympic champion crossed the line in around 3.57 minutes, less than a second behind winner Natalia Voroninova from Russia.
It is the best result of the season for Sáblíková, who has been suffering from back-pain.
