Speed skater Sáblíková takes silver in 3,000 World Cup event

Ruth Fraňková
11-12-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech speed skater Martina Sáblíková finished second in the 3,000 metres event at Salt Lake City in the United States.

The three-times Olympic champion crossed the line in around 3.57 minutes, less than a second behind winner Natalia Voroninova from Russia.

It is the best result of the season for Sáblíková, who has been suffering from back-pain.

Related articles
Hradec Králové - Plzeň, photo: CTK

Sports News

Plzeň sustain first loss in 13 outings but retain advantage at top of Extraliga; Czech biathlon relay teams fail to impress in Hochfilzen; Sáblíková…
Jana Novotná, photo: CTK

Sports News

In this week's Sports News: Jessica Kordová finishes second in LPGA tournament finals; Martina Sablíková comes in third at the last…
Czech Republic - Russia, photo: CTK

Sports News

Czechs end ice hockey’s Karjala Tournament with poor showing in sixth successive defeat to Russians; disappointing start to season…
More
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 