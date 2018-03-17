Speed skater Karolína Erbanová wins first world cup 500 metres in Minsk

Czech speed skater Karolína Erbanová took first place in the 500 metres world cup finals event in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday. She came in a tenth of a second ahead of second placed Vanessa Herzog from Austria.

Erbanová with that win now occupies second place in the overall rankings, four points behind Japan’s Nao Kodaira, with more events to take place over the weekend. Kodaira is not competing in Minsk.

Erbanová won a bronze medal in the South Kprea Olympics in the same event.