A special police unit will be set up to deal with airline security, the ctk news agency reported citing a government report. The unit should start with 14 officers next year and have 42 members by 2021. The government has earmarked 130 million crowns for the setting up of the unit and reckons with 20 million crown expenditures annually. The airline security specialists are expected to check out millions of passengers annually and will cooperate closely with similar units abroad.