A special police unit will be set up to deal with airline security, the ctk news agency reported citing a government report. The unit should start with 14 officers next year and have 42 members by 2021. The government has earmarked 130 million crowns for the setting up of the unit and reckons with 20 million crown expenditures annually. The airline security specialists are expected to check out millions of passengers annually and will cooperate closely with similar units abroad.
Defence ministers from six countries focus on cooperation in Prague
Sting: My father and grandfather had to point rifles at Germans – thanks to the EU I’ve never had to
EU summit opens with spat between President Macron and Visegrad Group
Gun use bill passed by lower house
Czech Republic has highest percentage of unfilled jobs in EU