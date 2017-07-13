Special measures are to come into force on Friday in the Zlín region and other parts of Moravia in response to the first outbreak of African swine fever in the Czech Republic. Hunters will be allowed to shoot all wild boar throughout the country and to hunt them using night vision goggles in designated areas in an effort to contain the spread of the disease, which does not normally affect humans. Meanwhile all pig breeders in the Zlín area will have to slaughter their animals by the end of July unless they have followed special hygiene guidelines.