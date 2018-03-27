Speaker Ryan condemns Russia in Czech lower house address

US House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan delivered an address to the Czech Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday afternoon. During the speech, the senior Republican said that Russia was spreading disinformation and seeking to undermine the alliance between Prague and Washington. He also praised the Czech Republic’s decision to expel Russian diplomats and praised cooperation between the country and the US within the framework of NATO.

Prior to his address Mr. Ryan and the speaker of the Czech lower house, Radek Vondráček, signed a joint declaration that referred to America’s part in the foundation of Czechoslovakia in 1918. The US politician has been in Prague on a three-day private visit.