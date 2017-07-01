Speaker of lower house to represent Czech Republic at Warsaw talks with President Trump

Daniela Lazarová
01-07-2017
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Speaker of the lower house of Parliament Jan Hamáček will represent the Czech Republic at next week’s meeting in Warsaw between US President Donald Trump and counties of Central and Eastern Europe, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronová announced on Saturday. The aim of Trump’s visit is to promote U.S. natural gas exports in a region heavily reliant on Russian crude oil supplies. The Trump administration sees growth in LNG exports as a way to reduce trade deficits with other nations and expand the economy.

Related articles
Tusheti, photo: The Czech Development Agency

Czech Development Agency helping the Tushetian people preserve their way oflife

The Czech Development Agency, set up in 2008 to help eradicate poverty and contribute to sustainable development, currently operates…
Igor Lukeš, photo: Ian Willoughby

Historian Igor Lukeš: Exile was much easier during the Cold War

Professor Igor Lukeš teaches at Boston University and has written extensively on modern Czech history, the Cold War and contemporary developments…
Photo: Miloš Turek

Foreign Ministry awards people for promoting good name of Czech Republic

The Czech Foreign Ministry on Friday handed out Gratias Agit awards to fifteen Czech expatriates and foreigners for promoting the good…
More
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 