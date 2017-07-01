The Speaker of the lower house of Parliament Jan Hamáček will represent the Czech Republic at next week’s meeting in Warsaw between US President Donald Trump and counties of Central and Eastern Europe, Czech Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Michaela Lagronová announced on Saturday. The aim of Trump’s visit is to promote U.S. natural gas exports in a region heavily reliant on Russian crude oil supplies. The Trump administration sees growth in LNG exports as a way to reduce trade deficits with other nations and expand the economy.
Defence ministers from six countries focus on cooperation in Prague
Sting: My father and grandfather had to point rifles at Germans – thanks to the EU I’ve never had to
EU summit opens with spat between President Macron and Visegrad Group
Gun use bill passed by lower house
Czech Republic has highest percentage of unfilled jobs in EU