Speaker of Czech Senate on visit to South Korea

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milan Štěch, arrived in South Korea on Monday for a four-day working visit. He is being accompanied by a delegation which includes executives from the Czech Chamber of Commerce and the president of the Academy of Sciences, Eva Zažímalová.

In addition to talks in Seoul, focused on encouraging new South Korean investment in the Czech Republic and expanding cooperation between the two countries in numerous areas, the Czech delegation will visit the city of Busan. Štěch will also open the new site of the Czech Embassy in Seoul.