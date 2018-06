In football, manager of Sparta Prague Zdeněk Ščasný has said he is not counting of former national defender Michael Kadlec nor French midfielder Rio Mavuba in the upcoming season.

The manager though confirmed that Sparta is keen to sign Bohemian 1905’s Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh.

After their disappointing fifth place in the league last season, Ščasný said he is looking to bring in three or four new players to boost the squad.