In football, Sparta Prague got off to a catastrophic start to their European season with a 2:0 defeat away against Serbian team Crvena Zvezda Belgrade in the third pre-qualifying round of the Europa League. A largely reshaped Sparta team featuring only three Czechs and many foreign acquisitions displayed confusion in defence and up front and conceded the first goal after 12 minutes. Sparta, under Italian manager Stramaccioni, need three goals in the home replay with no reply to go through next week. Mladá Boleslav beat Albanian team Skenderbeu 2:1 at home in the same competition.