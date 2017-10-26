Sparta Prague knocked out of MOL Cup

In football, there’s been more misery for Sparta Prague. In the main Czech cup competition, the MOL Cup, they lost in the last 16 to Baník Ostrava. Sparta came back twice from behind to level the match at 2:2 but lost 2:4 after penalties. Sparta manager Andrea Stramaccioni had picked out the cup competition as a priority for the club and a means to qualify for the Champions League given their poor performance so far in the domestic league. Sparta are fifth in the league, trailing leaders Viktoria Plzeň by 15 points.