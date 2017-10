In football, Sparta Prague drew in a goalless match against Dukla Prague.

It is the fourth time in a row that Sparta have failed to win away this season and further distances the club from the league leaders. Sparta’s Jan Holenda came closest to opening the score when he hit the post.

Sparta are in fourth position in the league with 15 points, nine adrift of leaders Viktoria Plzeň who play on Sunday.