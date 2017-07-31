In football, Sparta Prague drew 1:1 in their first league game of the new season 1:1 against Prague rivals Bohemians 1904. David Lafata, with his 200th goal for the club, scored from the penalty spot in the 16th minute. Two minutes from time Martin Šmíd equalised. Tomáš Rosický came on for Sparta in the 71st minute.Sparta’s Italian manager Stramaccioni described the performance as an improvement on the wreteched Europa League qualifier against Crvene Zvezde Belgrade last week when Sparta lost 0:2.