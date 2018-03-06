Sparta fire coach Stramaccioni

Sparta Prague football club have fired their manager Andrea Stramaccioni, officials announced on Tuesday. The Italian took the reins ahead of the current season but unimpressive results have left the country’s richest club in fifth place in the league and 14 points behind leaders Viktoria Plzeň.
Pavel Hapal, a former international who was with the club during his playing career, has been hired as a replacement for Stramaccioni.
