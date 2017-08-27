Sparta defeat intensifies pressure on Stramaccioni

The country’s richest club Sparta Prague were beaten 2:0 away at Brno on Saturday evening, despite the fact that the hosts began the game at the bottom of the table. Both goals came from dead-ball situations. The result leaves Sparta fifth in the table after five rounds.

The result is likely to increase the pressure on Sparta’s Italian manager Andrea Stramaccioni, who last weekend said team – who were knocked out in the qualifying stages of the Europa League – had turned a corner with a win over Slovácko.