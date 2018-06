Some 60,000 bikers from all over the world are expected to take part in the Harley-Davidson celebrations, due to take place in Prague in June, the organizers announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The event, marking 115th anniversary of the legendary US company, will take place at the Výstaviště exhibition grounds between June 5 and 8. The programme will include a traditional Biker’s Parade through the centre of the city.