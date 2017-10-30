Some 50,000 cubic metres of wood damaged in Krkonoše

Material damage in forest and woodlands is being tabulated in the Krkonoše Mountains, where strong winds on Sunday damaged thousands of cubic metres of wood in the form of snapped branches and falling trees. Damage was made worse because soil was already saturated from extensive rainfall.

Locals as well as tourists have been warned not to enter forest areas until areas are stabilised. On Sunday, wind at the Czech Republic’s highest peak, Snežka, hit a speed of 180 kilometres per hour. On Monday, some sites, such as Prague Zoo, remained closed.