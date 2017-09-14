Some 1,500 trade union members to gather in Prague over wage hikes

Ruth Fraňková
14-09-2017
Around 1,500 union members will gather in Prague on Thursday to prepare for upcoming talks on wage hikes for next year. They will discuss a range of topics, including the declining number of trade unions in firms. The event, which was called by the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions, will also be attended by the general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation and union representatives from Germany, Austria and Slovakia.

 
 
 
 
