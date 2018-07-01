Sokol gathering starts in Prague

The 16th all-Sokol slet (gathering) begins in Prague on Sunday with a parade bringing together more than 15,000 members from the Czech physical fitness organisation the world over.
The gathering, held to commemorate the centenary of the birth of Czechoslovakia will include numerous events, calisthenics performances, exhibitions and a performance at the National Theatre in Prague. It will run until July 6th.
Sokol (falcon) was founded in 1862 to promote an active way of life, exercise and fair play as well as a commitment to values such as democracy and humanism. It survived adverse historical periods such as the two world wars and communism and the gatherings in Prague now take place every six years. -
