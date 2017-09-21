Social Watch targets Czechs for arms exports

The international watchdog Social Watch has criticised the Czech Republic for failing to clamp down on arms exports to authoritarian regimes such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

In a press conference Thursday in Prague, the organisation said that the sales helped bolster regimes which oppressed their citizens and did not respect human rights. It also fuelled conflicts which fuelled emigration from such countries. The NGO observed that there are currently around 20 conflicts around the world with easy access to arms one of the fundamental factors in fuelling.