Social housing seen as high priority for new minister

The incoming Minister for Regional Development, Klára Dostálova, has said that constructing social housing should become obligatory for local councils.

She added, in an interview with Czech Television, that a second attempt to introduce such legislation would be a priority for her.

Social housing was a priority for the outgoing Social Democrat led government but disagreements between coalition parties about how this should be framed in law meant that it did not get passed in parliament. One of the basic problems were also arguments about which target groups should benefit from such housing.