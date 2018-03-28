Social Democrats would accept Babiš as PM in exchange for top ministerial post

The Social Democrats say they will accept Andrej Babiš as prime minister despite him facing criminal charges of abusing EU subsidies if their party gets the post of minister of finance or interior in a coalition with Mr. Babiš’s ANO. Following further talks on Tuesday evening between the parties on forming a minority government, representatives said a number of issues remained to be resolved between them.

ANO are offering the Social Democrats four seats in cabinet but the latter are demanding five. Other sticking points include various aspects of taxation.

Winners ANO received almost 30 percent of the vote in elections in October. The Social Democrats got less than 7.7 percent and finished sixth.

There have been suggestions the two parties could create a minority government supported by the Communist Party during important votes.