Social Democrats will not field candidate in presidential election

The Social Democrats have said they will not field their own candidate in the presidential election to be held in January 2018. Five years ago, during the first direct presidential elections in the Czech Republic, the party backed candidate Jiří Dienstbier, who finished fourth in the first round – behind Jan Fischer, Karel Schwarzenberg and the eventual winner, Miloš Zeman.

Earlier this year, the Social Democrats had hinted they might put forward their own nominee. Other parties that will not field candidates in the upcoming election include ANO, the Christian Democrats and TOP 09.

The party for Freedom and Direct Democracy’s leader Tomio Okamura has not ruled out his own bid, which he will decide after November 6.