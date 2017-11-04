Social Democrats to hold early election conference

The Social Democratic Party will hold an election conference in February 2018, rather than in April as originally planned the ctk news agency reports, citing party sources. A proposal for the party chairman to be elected by a direct vote, has failed to win approval and the next chairman will be elected by delegates as usual. Candidates for the top post must be party members.

The Social Democrats are striving to recover from their poor showing in October’s general elections where they only collected 7.2 percent of the vote. The party has said will now go into the opposition.