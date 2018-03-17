Social Democrats target five ministries in ANO coalition

The leader of the Social Democrats (ČSSD) Jan Hamáček has said the party would be looking to have at least five ministries under its control if it formed a minority with the ANO party of acting prime minister Andrej Babiš.

Hamáček has refused to say which ministries would be targeted but suggested that they would correspond with the party’s priorities or where ANO was perceived to have a conflict of interest. The latter could include the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Interior given the fact Babiš faces charges for subsidy fraud in connection with the so-called Stork’s Nest affair.

Babiš has said his priority is now a minority government with the Social Democrats supported by the communists.