Social Democrats offer out of court deal over lawyer’s payment

The Social Democrat Party (ČSSD) has offered an out of court settlement to clear up a massive debt owed to the party’s former lawyer, Czech Radio has reported.

Citing three separate sources, the broadcaster said a settlement of 180 million crowns had been offered to the descendants of Zdeňek Altner, the party’s former lawyer who helped it recoup its Prague headquarters.

A court previously ordered the party to pay 338 million crowns for failing to honour an agreement with the lawyer who has since died. The party has appeal that decision to the Supreme Court. Czech Radio said the deceased lawyer’s eldest son rejected the party’s offer.