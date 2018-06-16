Social Democrats not to support former leader Jiří Paroubek in Senate elections

The Social Democratic Party will not support its former chairman, Jiří Paroubek, in the Senate elections due to take place in the autumn, the party decided on Friday. Mr. Paroubek wanted to run as an independent candidate with the support of the Social Democrats for the Senate seat in the region of the Ostrava region.

Jiří Paroubek, who is now 66, headed the Social Democratic Party from 2006 to 2010 and served as Prime Minister between 2005 and 2006. After leaving the Social Democrats in 2011, he established his own left-oriented party LEV 21, which failed to win seats in the lower house in the past general election.